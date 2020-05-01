Pittsylvania County offices plan May 18 reopening

Pittsylvania County offices will reopen to the public for normal business hours May 18.

That's according to county officials, who say 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours will resume.

County offices have been closed to the public since March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the reopening, county offices will replicate their reduced staffing schedule implemented in March before the offices were closed to the public. The reduced staffing schedule requires staff to work one of two shifts that alternate weekly. This, according to the county, will limit county staff working in offices at any given point by half, encouraging social distancing and allowing the county to slowly ramp up operations to full staff as conditions allow in the future.

“This staged approach will allow us to safely reopen the county for our employees and citizens and work towards a new normal,” County Administrator David Smitherman said. “We look forward to reopening county operations to serve our citizens.”

Most county offices will operate on normal business hours, but the following locations will be adjusted with modifications to services rendered as follows:

• Public Libraries – Will be closed through at least June 10 but will offer curbside pickup for books and DVDs at its four branches Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. located in Brosville/Cascade (434-685-1285), Chatham (434-432-3271), Gretna (434-656-2579) and Mount Hermon (434-835-0326).

• Pet Center – Will offer a phased-in operational schedule starting May 18 that is available on the Pittsylvania Pet Center Facebook page (@pittsylvaniapets).

Even with the reopening, residents are encouraged to conduct as much county business as possible via phone or email. A staff directory is available here or by calling 434-432-7700.

Anyone needing a face-to-face meeting is encouraged to call ahead for an appointment with any county office.

Regular public meetings, including the Board of Supervisors, will continue to be held as scheduled at the Pittsylvania County Community Center. That facility, at 115 South Main Street in Chatham, can accommodate meeting adjustments needed to ensure social distancing compliance, according to the county.

