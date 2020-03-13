Pittsylvania County prepares for coronavirus

Pittsylvania County is monitoring the coronavirus, and plans to add more sanitation options throughout the county.

The county will be installing hand-sanitizing stations in all county buildings and encourages visitors to use them when they arrive at the facilities.

Pittsylvania leaders are encouraging people to stay at home if they feel sick and want everyone to practice good hygiene.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday.

