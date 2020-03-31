Pittsylvania County temporarily closes public playgrounds

Pittsylvania County announced Tuesday the temporary closure of its public playgrounds.

According to the county, playgrounds and shelters at all four parks located on middle school campuses, as well as the playground at Wayside Park in Hurt, will be closed.

“With a small parks staff, the amount of staffing time and disinfectant needed to sanitize playground equipment daily is not a wise or prudent use of resources at this time,” Mark W. Moore, Parks and Recreation Director. “We will pause the public use of our playgrounds to allow time for this COVID-19 emergency to pass. We look forward to re-opening our park playgrounds at a later date.”

The paved walking tracks at Titan, Hawk, Wildcat and Cavalier parks, along with the Wayside Park trails, are still open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

