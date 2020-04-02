Pittsylvania County to hold virtual conference on COVID-19 Thursday

Leaders in Pittsylvania County will hold a virtual press conference Thursday to give updates on the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The conference will be live streamed on the county’s Facebook page beginning at 5:30 p.m.

County leaders to speak include Sheriff Mike Taylor, County Administrator David Smitherman, Public Safety Director Chris Slemp, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones and Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Warren.

“In times of crisis, we cannot communicate with our citizenry enough. Technology allows us to bring information and updates on county services to them in the safety of their home,” said Chairman Bob Warren. “It is also important for our citizens to see that all aspects of their local government are working daily on their behalf to get us through this public health crisis.”

Those unable to watch the livestream at 5:30 can view the recording any time after on the Facebook page. A livestream of the Finance Committee meeting on the FY2021 budget will follow at 6:30 p.m.

