Pizza Hut giving away 500,000 pizzas to 2020 grads

Pizza Hut has announced it will be giving away half a million free pizzas for members of the Class of 2020.

The food chain says it is working with America’s dairy farmers to celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

2020 grads can claim their free medium one topping pizza online by signing up for or signing in to the Hut Rewards account now through June 4.

To get your free pizza, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.