Pizza Hut giving away 500,000 pizzas to 2020 grads

Updated: Tue 11:32 AM, May 26, 2020

Pizza Hut has announced it will be giving away half a million free pizzas for members of the Class of 2020.

The food chain says it is working with America’s dairy farmers to celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments.

2020 grads can claim their free medium one topping pizza online by signing up for or signing in to the Hut Rewards account now through June 4.

To get your free pizza, click here.

