Planet Fitness to reopen Va. clubs on June 9

Planet Fitness will reopen its doors in Virginia June 9, with Phase Two of the “Forward Virginia” plan allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen at 30% capacity with restrictions in place.

Planet Fitness closed its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locations will welcome members back to their Judgement Free Zone® with the following changes in place:

- All team members will have completed extensive training related to enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures

- Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day

- Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using a disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walkarounds by team members to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas

- Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use

- Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness app

- Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable Social Fitnessing™ and create additional distance between members

- New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and Social Fitnessing™ guidelines

- Following all Phase II re-opening guidelines

Hours will vary by location. To find a club near you, click here.

