Planning Board approves Architect's plans for historic Fire Station 1

Thursday night Hunter Greene, the Architect who has been hired to preserve Historic Fire Station number 1 pitched his ideas to the to his surprise, they were all approved.

"They are very excited about it as are many people who are wanting to see what is going to happen", said Greene.

Church Avenue has been home to Fire Station 1 for more than 100 years. The aging building built in 1907 stands out among many shops in downtown Roanoke.Officials hope it will one day stand out for a different reason.

Thursday night, Roanoke's Architectural Review Board voted on improvements that include replacing the 26-year-old roof and installing glass and aluminum storefronts in the garage bay entrances at the front and back of the building.

"The building is really in good shape, all of these windows that you see they're in good shape and well maintained so I don't anticipate doing a lot of work on them", said Greene.

Among the changes he has in mind for the building, he says there's one thing in particular that he's excited to preserve.

"When you go inside, the space where they used to have the horses and carriages is just an incredibly open space with a great tin ceiling", said Greene.

It's one of many features that the planning board wanted to make sure was a part of the finished product.

Wayne Leftwich, City of Roanoke's Senior City Planner said "Whenever we are able to save and restore something like that, it really helps build character for the city- it helps show who we are"

There are big plans for what could go inside of the empty space.

"The upstairs level will be a lodge- the lower level will be part black dog salvage and part brewery", said Greene.

Bringing new life to another building full of rich history in downtown.

The developers, Old School Architect LLC, are in the process of buying the station, and will still have to present their plans to a city committee.

Their ideas will also need to be approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources before work can get underway.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.