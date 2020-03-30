Planning underway for COVID-19 testing site in Martinsville

A local COVID-19 task force is working to establish a testing site at the Martinsville Speedway.

The effort is being led by a group of local nonprofit, community and government leaders. Officials are in the process of obtaining test kits and setting up logistics for the site, according to a release from The Harvest Foundation.

“We are grateful for the support of our many community partners, and we thank Clay Campbell and the team at Martinsville Speedway for agreeing to use their world-class facilities to serve as a coronavirus testing site,” said Allyson Rothrock, president of The Harvest Foundation. “We’re relying on strong partnerships, collaboration among our community partners and everyone coming together in order to get through this difficult time.”

Details on an opening date, hours of operation and testing site protocols will be announced once everything is in place. The Martinsville Speedway is at 340 Speedway Road in Ridgeway, Virginia.

