Plans withdrawn for wholesale club, other retail and entertainment spaces

Plans to develop nearly 100 acres of land across from Roanoke’s Valley View Mall have been shelved.

Pavilion Development was requesting to rezone 93-acres of land by Interstate 581 in the Evans Spring area for the purpose of building a 148,000-square-foot wholesale club, retail stores, apartments, a grocery store, restaurants, a gas station, and a golf entertainment facility.

“One of the main things we would look at in that process is ‘is the plan being proposed by the developer consistent with our city’s comprehensive plan, or in this case, the Evans Spring area plan?’ and the plan that was filed by the developer and the council-adopted plans were very different,” said Roanoke Planning Administrator Ian Shaw.

To handle additional traffic volume in that area, Pavilion also planned to complete the southern portion of the I-581/Valley View diverging diamond interchange.

Traffic impacts on surrounding neighborhoods were concerns for city planners and residents.

“This is going to open up to 1,500 to 4,000 more cars in there per day. Do you want that in the middle of your neighborhood? No,” said Estelle McCadden.

She is the President of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum – which is adjacent to Evans Spring.

McCadden has been fighting against Pavilion’s proposal since the start and was ecstatic to find out the plans were withdrawn.

“At 93 years old, I don’t believe I’ve ever gotten out of the bed that fast before. This will not happen in our neighborhood, I will die trying to keep it out. It’s been pulled and I’m still living.”

WDBJ7 has reached out the developer for more clarity about whether they are dropping this project entirely or just pivoting to a new plan.

We have not yet heard back.

This project was set to go before the planning commission next month for a public hearing, but at this point, that hearing will no longer take place.

