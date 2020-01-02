Plans to restore Bath County's Jefferson Pools under federal review

People looking to take to the waters in Bath County this year, might have to wait a little while longer.

The water running through the Jefferson Pools has held steady year after year, unlike the tourists who locals say once streamed into the Warm Springs village because of the pools.

"Since they've closed, there has been a huge reduction in the number of people that are coming into the gallery and coming into the cafe," said Barbara Buhr, owner of the Warm Springs Gallery and Garden Cafe.

Her neighbor Kate Loeffler, who owns the Inn at Gristmill Square, agreed the closing of the 1700s-era site was a detriment to the entire community.

"It almost felt like it was stripping Bath County of its identity," she said.

Since the closure of the bath houses, local businesses are pooling their efforts. Buhr said they've been working together, creating Thanksgiving and Winter Solstice events to draw people in - instead of the pools.

"We've never been open this late in the year," she said. "But we have been working collaboratively."

It's what they feel they can do while waiting for the pools to reopen, which may take longer than promised.

They've sat largely untouched since owner Omni closed them in late 2017. But last march Omni, which also owns the Homestead, made a promise to restore the pools using similar materials and keeping with the authentic design of the structures.

Omni said it would work with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to restore and reopen the site by summer 2020. According to a spokesperson with Omni, state officials have approved the initial restoration plan and it's now being examined at the federal level.

But a summer reopen date seems unlikely to some locals.

"Most of us feel it's an empty promise," said Buhr, who said she feels Omni has been uncommunicative about the plan.

After approval, Omni will still need to hire a contractor, get permits and start the work.

Loeffler said she has faith in the Omni to do the right thing to restore the pools, but is also skeptical about a reopening by Summer 2020. But when the pools do reopen, she said she'll be ready for a new era for Warm Springs.

"As soon as I get the go-ahead, have a date, I will shout it from the rooftops!" she said.

According to the Omni Homestead website, the completion date for the pools is now listed as being late 2020. WDBJ7 reached out to Omni about the timeline to complete the project. A spokesperson said in an emailed statement:

"While our goal is to reopen the bath houses in 2020, we will not have an anticipated reopening date until the State and Federal reviews are completed, the contractor has been selected, and the building permits have been finalized. Our focus has been and continues to be on the full restoration of the structures, maintaining their historic nature in keeping with the guidelines as set forth by the Secretary of the Interior."

