Plastic manufacturing facility to create more than 200 jobs in Town of Hurt, Pittsylvania Co.

More than 200 new jobs will be coming to the Town of Hurt and Pittsylvania County following the approval of a manufacturing facility in the area.

The Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority approved an agreement Friday that allows Staunton River Plastics, LLC to locate a facility in the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt. After successfully competing against other states for the project, this agreement will bring in more than 200 jobs over four years.

The company will invest $34 million in a new, 250,000-square-foot plant. Staunton River Plastics is a subsidiary of Rage Corporation, which is headquartered in Ohio, but has a plant in nearby Altavista. It specializes in products used in the beauty and healthcare industries.

“Virginia’s infrastructure, dedicated labor force and diverse manufacturing footprint continue to spur leading manufacturers like Rage Corporation to reinvest in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Its operation in Altavista and new Staunton River Plastics facility in Pittsylania County will enable the company to respond to the critical increased demand for polymer materials. We thank Rage for its confidence in the Commonwealth and for creating more than 200 new jobs in Southern Virginia.”

The operation in Hurt will be focused on manufacturing essential components for products being used by individuals during the battle against COVID-19.

The company will become the first tenant in Hurt’s newly-branded industrial park, where a Burlington Industries textile mill once stood. The location was chose due to its proximity to the Altavista plant, its access to rail and the area’s quality workforce.

“Staunton River Plastics is excited to join the Southern Virginia Region business community,” said future Staunton River Plastics Plant Manager Greg Wood. “This new operation will provide opportunities for many in the area to be part of a growing business of injection molded plastics. Having a broad selection of talented people in the area, combined with the availability of advanced training programs through local and regional school systems, was a major factor in choosing this location for our production facility. We look forward to being a positive addition to the community of Hurt, Virginia.”

The project will be completed in multiple phases, with the first phase anticipated to be in operation by mid-2021.

