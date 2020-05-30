Pleasant, dry weather continues through the weekend

For once we catch a break from the rainy weather with a multi-day stretch of dry, pleasant weather that is expected to continue into early next week.

TONIGHT

Drier air and clear skies allow for much cooler lows Saturday night, falling to the upper 40s west to mid-50s east.

SUNDAY

Less humid and comfortable conditions return for Sunday with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Similar weather continues early in the week as we remain under the influence of high pressure. Highs will climb into the 70s Monday with slightly warmer weather Tuesday as winds begin to shift to the south. Both days will be dry with mostly sunny conditions.

REST OF THE WEEK

The warm, humid weather returns Wednesday as highs soar into the 80s to even near 90 along and east of the Blue Ridge. Still, rain chances should hold off until a front from the north moves in by Thursday. This system will linger into the weekend leading to scattered afternoon storm chances each day.

