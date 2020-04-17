Plots available in Roanoke community gardens

A local organization wants you to get your hands dirty and grow your own food.

Roanoke’s Local Environmental Agriculture Project, known as LEAP, still has plots available at its four community gardens in the city.

LEAP took over the community garden project this year and said it is a great way for people to learn about where their food comes from and find your green thumb.

“You know if you live in an apartment but still want to grow your own fresh food, we have everything you would need here to grow product, we even have the seeds, and so from the dirt to the tools we provide it all,” LEAP Programs and Operations Director Sam Lev said.

The plots cost $30 for the year and you can register for your own spot online.

Copyright 2020 Gray Television