Manhunt continues after man shot at Oklahoma City mall

Oklahoma City police say a man who shot another man during an argument inside a mall Thursday wasn’t found as police spent hours searching stores for him while also clearing out hiding shoppers.

Capt. Larry Withrow said that Penn Square Mall had been cleared, and added they’d found video footage showing the suspect leaving just after the fight.

Police said the victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the upper body.

Police said the suspect, wearing sweatpants but no shirt, was seen fleeing from the area near the Foot Locker shoe store.

