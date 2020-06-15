Police: Colo. man claims salesmen are Antifa, holds them at gunpoint

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR/CNN) – Loveland Police said two young men were held on the ground at gunpoint by a man who claimed he apprehended two Antifa members.

Scott Gudmundsen, 65, was arrested on charges of felony menacing and false imprisonment. (Source: Loveland Police Department/KDVR/CNN)

Police said they got a call Thursday around 6 p.m. from a man claiming two Antifa members wearing masks and dark clothing were in his neighborhood, and that he was going to track them down and hold them for police.

Then, police got another call from someone else saying a man was wearing tactical gear and was armed with a rifle, holding two people to the ground at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the scene and learned the two men being held at gunpoint were door-to-door roofing salesmen who were doing roof inspections in the area in response to a recent hailstorm.

The Loveland Police Department reported that both victims were in their early twenties, and one was African American. Police said they were wearing white surgical masks, blue polo shirts and shorts.

Scott Gudmundsen, 65, was arrested on charges of felony menacing and false imprisonment. Police determined he was the man who called them about the supposed Antifa members in the neighborhood.

Police said he was armed with two Glock semi-automatic pistols.

The African American victim is a football player at Colorado State University, which released a statement saying in part: “Last night in the course of performing duties associated with his summer job in Loveland, a CSU football student-athlete was threatened with a gun, forced to the ground, and held there – along with his co-worker – against his will.”

The statement goes on to say: “Our student is a young man of color, while the perpetrator is white."

Police say they believe the incident was racially motivated, and they’re pursuing additional charges to reflect that.

Neighbor Debra Horkavy said she doesn’t think the incident was about race, and she added that other neighbors thought the salesmen seemed suspicious – but she believes the situation could have been handled differently.

Gudmundsen has since been released on bond.

