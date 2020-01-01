Police: Kentucky woman used her dog's urine in drug test

A woman is facing charges after police said she tried to use dog urine to pass a drug test during a probation visit.

The Pineville Police Department said Julie Miller of Arjay, Ky., sneaked a sample of her dog's urine into the Bell County Probation and Parole Office.

A responding officer said Miller confessed to bringing the sample because she had recently used methamphetamine and Suboxone.

Officers arrested Miller for one charge of tampering with physical evidence and later issued an additional charge of trafficking a controlled substance.

