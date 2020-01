A suspected DUI crash damaged a Lynchburg Dunkin' Donuts Monday evening.

Officials said it happened right around 5:00 p.m. at the Dunkin' on Old Forest Road.

A man was arrested for DUI after he allegedly left Bramblewood Apartments across the street, and hit the building.

The driver was identified as Danny Henderson, from Chesterfield.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash.

There is no word yet on when the store will be back open.

