Virginia authorities investigate police chase on U.S. 460

Authorities are investigating a vehicle pursuit that ended in the town of Bedford on Wednesday, February 19.

The Lynchburg Police department is assisting the Virginia State Police, Bedford County Sheriff's Office, and Campbell County Sheriff's Office in this incident.

The call came in at 3:51 p.m.The chase traveled through U.S. 460 and stopped on exit 29 where several authorities have blocked off traffic.

