Police, fire investigators looking for whomever set Roanoke house fire

A house fire on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke Wednesday was apparently set intentionally, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS, and investigators are looking for whomever set the fire.

Fire crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue NW, where they found a boarded up house on fire.

No one was hurt, and once the fire was extinguished, investigators found evidence the fire was incendiary.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 853-2795 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500. You can also text police at at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

