Police increase New Year’s patrols to watch for drunk drivers

Police across Virginia want to make sure everyone stays safe during all the holiday fun of the New Year.

They are cracking down on drunk driving, and they have a message for anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel after even one drink.

According to Governor Northam’s office, 278 people died in 2018 as a result of alcohol-impaired driving. Eighty-two checkpoints and hundreds of saturation patrols are being set up across Virginia to find impaired drivers this New Year holiday.

The Pulaski Police Department said this year they don’t want you to become a statistic.

“I don’t think I’ve ever arrested someone who was intoxicated who really truly understood how impaired they were,” said Sgt. John Saul.

Saul has served the police department for 16 years and assists with the crash team. He says he has seen everything from impaired drivers stopping in the middle of the road to them falling asleep at red lights.

“You’re not just a danger to yourself at that point, but you’re a danger to everyone that surrounds you as well,” he said.

This New Year’s Eve night, he and his fellow officers have their police radios on and are listening to and watching for intoxicated drivers.

“As it gets later in the day you’re going to be looking for vehicles that stand out,” Saul said.

At a typical DUI traffic stop, Saul said at least two officers can be tied up with an impaired driver, which can take away from keeping an eye on the rest of the public.

“We don’t want to have to arrest people on a holiday,” he said. “We want everyone to have a good time but we expect people to be responsible about how they do that.”

The department said with smartphones nowadays it’s so simple to call someone or use a ridesharing app, this way everyone can get home safely and set foot into the next decade.

“There’s no excuse for it,” Saul said. “We’re out here, you’re not going to get a break. You do stand out like a sore thumb. You might think you have done this 100 times and you’re going to get away with it, but you’re not going to.”

