Police investigating fatal crash in Nelson County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash off Route 653 in Nelson County.

Police say a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the road, over corrected, and overturned several times. The crash happened about 1.5 miles east of Route 29 around 11:15 a.m. Monday, February 3.

The driver, 65-year-old Winfred L. Washington, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Lovingston-area man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

