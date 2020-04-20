Police investigating inmate death at Western Virginia Regional Jail

Roanoke County Police are investigating an inmate death at Western Virginia Regional Jail.

38-year-old Joseph Evan Osbourne was found unresponsive in his cell April 19, and staff began life-saving measures before Roanoke County Fire-EMS arrived.

Osbourne was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m. Officials believe the death was due to natural causes, but the medical examiner will perform an autopsy. No evidence suggests the death is related to COVID-19.

Osbourne was committed to WVRJ March 8, 2020 and was awaiting trial for a fraud charge in Salem, as well as a trial for probation violation and a narcotics charge in Danville and a narcotics charge in Martinsville.

