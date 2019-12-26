Police locate teen suspected of killing of Barnard freshman

New York City police say they've located a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman in a park near the school's Manhattan campus.

18-year-old Tessa Rane Majors was stabbed to death just blocks from Barnard College in an armed robbery, Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock said. (Source: CNN, WCBS)

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday that the boy had been found, but gave no other details. He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on December 11 at Morningside Park.

Police tracked him down after taking the unusual step last Friday of releasing photographs of him but not his name or any other identifying information. Of the two other suspects, only one has been charged.