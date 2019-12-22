Police looking for Danville mini-mart robber

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- An armed robber left Junior's Convenience Store in Danville Saturday night after showing a gun and forcing the clerk to the floor.
According to Danville Police, the robber entered the store at 623 Worsham Street just before 8:30 p.m. and walked out with tobacco products and cash.
The clerk was not harmed.
Danville Police describe the robber as a black male about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.
They ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 434-793-0000.
