Police make more than 200 arrests after third night of protests in Richmond

Richmond police say they made more than 200 arrests after the third night of protests in the city.

WWBT

Police say a large group of protestors were in violation of the citywide curfew.

On Sunday night, police said the number of arrests were around two dozen as of around 9:45 p.m. but during a press conference on Monday, Chief Will Smith said that 233 people were arrested.

Smith also said that 50 percent of the arrests were people who did not live in Richmond.

Police also said a total of 23 guns were seized on Sunday night.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a curfew for the city of Richmond after calling the last two nights of unrest in Richmond an “insult to the cause” as protesters took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd, a man killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

The mayor held a press conference Sunday morning accompanied by members of Richmond City Council and announced that Governor Northam had granted his request for a curfew to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The curfew will run until 6 a.m. nightly through Wednesday, June 3.

