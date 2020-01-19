Police officer killed, another injured in shooting in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - At least one police officer was killed and another was injured Sunday morning in an apparent shooting near Diamond Head, law enforcement sources say.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear at this time. The scene is believed to be a home on Hibiscus Drive.

One officer, a female, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Police officers were seen arriving at the hospital en masse as the patients were transported away from the Diamond Head scene.

A second officer was also reported to be in extremely critical condition, law enforcement sources said.

One witness at the scene said rescuers could be seen performing CPR on an officer in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Soon after the shooting incident was reported, the home believed to be the scene of the shooting caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses in the area say the fire has spread to at least four other nearby homes in the area, and Honolulu firefighters were staging nearby while waiting for police officials, who have control of the scene, to give the all-clear.

Several vehicles, including a marked Honolulu Police Department vehicle, were also on fire.

Videos taken at the scene of the fire appeared to include the sound of gunfire from within the home as it burned, though shots from the home were not confirmed.

A youth tennis tournament near Kapiolani Park was canceled because of the nearby shooting. Officers do not believe the shooter was in the park, but put up yellow caution tape as a precautionary measure to keep the area clear.

