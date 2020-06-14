Police officer shot during Las Vegas protest paralyzed

An officer who was shot in the head during a Las Vegas protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is paralyzed from the neck down, on a ventilator and unable to speak.

Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on June 1 during protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of police. The officer's family released a statement Saturday through the police, saying the 29-year-old is expected to stay on the ventilator.

He has been tentatively accepted at a spine rehabilitation center. A 20-year-old man is charged in the shooting.

An appointed public defender says his client will plead not guilty.