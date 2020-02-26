Police respond to 'critical incident' at MillerCoors

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

Officials reported a potential active shooter at a MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee, Wis. on Wednesday. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Company spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

