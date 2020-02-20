Man charged in Roanoke armed robbery

UPDATE Raphael C. Sierra, 20, of Roanoke, was identified as the armed robbery suspect.

Sierra was found with the help of Roanoke citizens. Roanoke County officers conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He is being charged with Robbery and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

EARLIER: Around 9:45 Wednesday morning, Roanoke County Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Challenger Avenue for reports of an armed robbery.

A young African American man wearing a grey hoodie and black pants entered the store demanding money from the cashier. Once he got the money, he ran.

Children's Castle Early Learning Center is right beside the gas station.

The director, Tasha Thomas said a Roanoke County Police officer, who is a parent of child at the learning center gave them the tip. Workers decided to put the facility on lock down to ensure everyone's safety.

"Locked the front doors, got the children that were on the playground inside, locked the outside doors and closed all the blinds."

She said thankfully they have systems in place for situations like this.

"Even if it's as far as the Bonsack Walmart we still put ourselves on lock down until we know that whatever is going on around the facility is completely clear and there is no immediate threat," said Thomas.

Police K9's searched for the suspect around the area but didn't have any luck locating him.

Children's Castle remained on lock down until the last police car left the parking lot.

If anyone has any information related to this robbery, they are asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department.

