Police seek tips to stop Nelson County rock attacks following deadly crash

People who drive along Route 151 in Nelson County are being asked to stay alert.

WDBJ7 photo

A woman who was traveling along the highway last week was killed, after police say someone threw a five-pound rock through her windshield.

"We've had quite a few reports over the last few weeks of people throwing objects from vehicles," said Nelson County Sheriff, David Hill.

Hill told WDBJ7 Wednesday investigators aren't sure whether all of the incidents are related, but they've all happened within a five mile radius that includes Route 151.

"People have advised us that objects are coming from vehicles," Hill said.

On March 1 a Lynchburg woman named Veronica Jones was driving along Route 151 when police say a large rock broke through her windshield and killed her.

"We've been able to determine that it wasn't the crash that killed her," said Virginia State Police public relations manager Corinne Geller. "It was the impact of the rock coming through the windshield and striking her."

Around noon Saturday, police say a driver on Gunter Hollow Lane reported large rocks being thrown at his vehicle. He was not injured.

"As soon as we got the call, we immediately responded with troopers, along with some other search resources from that area, to see if we could find out where the rocks were originating from and if there was an individual or individuals involved," Geller said.

Hill's office is working with state police to track down the people responsible.

"We can only be as strong as the people allow us to be, so we need help from the citizens to give us as much information as possible," said Hill.

If you witnessed any of the rock-throwing incidents or have any information about who might be responsible, you're encouraged to call Virginia State Police at (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.