Police use social media for recruitment efforts

"Social media is definitely a tool that I foresee law enforcement continuing to utilize for a multitude of different reasons," said Thurman Butts, Roanoke County Police Crime Prevention Coordinator.

Officer Thurman Butts of the Roanoke County Police browses Facebook, a tool the department uses for public relations, recruitment and investigations. WDBJ7 photo.

Recruitment for police departments has become a challenge.

But with the rise of the Internet, social media is changing the way police reach out to candidates.

Officer Thurman Butts says it's a huge boost to spreading information.

"I believe overall, social media has definitely helped us in our recruiting efforts as far as getting information out there and allowing individuals to see what type of department we are," said Butts.

However, recruitment goes beyond simply trying to attract candidates.

Although it's great for that initial spark, everything else still takes place in person.

"To me, an interview still tells me way more about you than anything you're gonna post on social media, anything that a paper application or a resume is gonna tell me," said John Goad, Blacksburg Police Community Relations Lieutenant.

But nonetheless, recruitment videos like a 2020 video from the Blacksburg Police Department continue to roll out to reach people across the web.

"Using social media is something we will continue to do. We'll continue to update our videos and continue to push our feeds out to try to reach as many people as we can to get the best qualified candidates we can for this town," said Goad.

As Butts types up the next Facebook post, he does so knowing the next Roanoke County officer could come from that post.

"Social media has helped us and will continue to help us as a tool and a resource that we can utilize to assist in recruiting as well as provide the public at-large information," said Butts.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.