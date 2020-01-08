Analysts weigh in on Richmond's changing political landscape ahead of the General Assembly

The rain in Richmond Tuesday was the calm before the storm, as WDBJ7's senior reporter, Joe Dashiell put it.

Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond for the start of the General Assembly Wednesday. It's been nearly two decades since the state went blue, and the changing political landscape is likely to impact many hot topic issues from ERA and abortion to, of course, gun control.

"The gun rights community has been united and galvanized in this and more active than I have ever seen it," one of WDBJ7's political analysts, Harry Wilson, said. "The question is, who is listening, and is often the case in politics, are they simply preaching to the choir?"

Wilson added that many are wondering how far the Democrats will go in implementing new policies and what effect that will have on the state of the Commonwealth.

"The one risk the Democrats run is over-reaching," he said. "And if they overreach, and by overreaching we mean implementing policies and passing laws that are further to the left than where the state is, they run the danger in the next election of some backlash against that."

It was a sentiment echoed by WDBJ7's other political analyst, Dr. Bob Denton.

"What's going to be interesting is to see what comes out of Committee to the floor to vote," Denton said. "What we'll see is how far to the left will the legislation be across the host of issues that will be addressed."

Denton also suggested that there was the possibility of tension within the Democratic party as different members have varying strategies for what to do while in office.

"Whether there's going to be an attempt to have some moderation, have a few key objectives, or is it really, 'here we go; we're now in charge,' and overreach," he said.

Governor Ralph Northam promised an 11-point plan Tuesday. He suggested that plan includes the passage of the equal rights amendment, a repeal of abortion restrictions, an increase of minimum wage and the approval of what Democrats describe as "common sense gun safety measures."

Denton explained that the first two to three weeks will be very telling of how the committees function and what overall strategies the Democrats will be playing with.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.