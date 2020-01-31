Political author Keel speaks with students who read his book

Author Gary Keel visited one of our hometowns Friday for a book talk. He served under several presidents during his career in the government. Friday, he spoke to Patrick Henry High School students in Roanoke about his political thriller, 'Executive Order 14900.'

15 Advanced Government Placed students read his book for class this semester. Students who write an essay on the book have a chance to win a college scholarship.

"I never intended to be an author, I never thought I would be an author. To think that I could write a book and the young 18-year-old students would be reading it and enjoying it, is just the most flattering thing in the world," Keel said.

He is hosting an open discussion and book signing Saturday, February 1 at Raleigh Court Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

