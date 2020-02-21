Political consultant gets a year in prison for money scam

A northern Virginia political consultant has been sentenced to a year in prison for diverting tens of thousands of dollars from conservative political action committees and filing false reports to cover it up.

Sixty-six-year-old Scott Mackenzie of Arlington was treasurer of multiple PACs, including Conservative StrikeForce and Conservative Majority Fund. Mackenzie admitted directing $32,500 from the PACs to a Winchester woman with whom he had a relationship.

Election reports falsely claimed she earned the money doing political work. Prosecutors say a search of Mackenzie's home found blue bins stuffed with cash in his basement office.