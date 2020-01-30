Poll: GOP more fired up for 2020, Democrats anxious

Democrats are anxious about the coming presidential election, and Republicans are more likely to be excited about it.

The poll finds that Republican enthusiasm for the race is up since October, while two-thirds of Democrats report anxiety about it. (Source: AP Photo/Mel Evans)

That’s the finding of a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll comes as divided Democrats approach Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses with no clear leader in that pivotal state and fears mounting of a brokered convention.

But the poll finds each party is equally motivated to vote in November, making it unclear which emotion will triumph.

