Pool fundraising campaign off to strong start in Roanoke

During a normal year, the Washington Park Pool would be overflowing with young people, but for now, the gates are locked, the lanes are empty and there are no firm plans for the future.

Roanoke attorney John Fishwick is spearheading a fundraising campaign to reopen the Washington Park and Fallon Park Swimming Pools, with the help of others including American National Bank and Vistar Eye Center.

"They're real hallmarks of our community, these two great public pools, and we want to make sure we do everything we can to get them open," Fishwick said at a news conference Friday morning.

The initial goal is $32,500, to replace the funding that Roanoke City Council had to cut from the budget.

"It's a tough hill to climb," Mayor Sherman Lea said in an interview, 'but I'm encouraged because you've got so many people who are invested in it, who want to see it work."

For now, COVID-19 will discourage large gatherings, but supporters of the fundraising campaign say we should be prepared when the danger subsides.

Vijeh Hardy is with Vistar Eye Center.

" When things start to get back to some kind of normal, when things go back to being fully open," she said, "we want something to be there to go to."

Organizers say if they raise enough money, and the threat of the coronavirus fades, it might be possible to reopen the pools this year.

But it appears that re-opening next summer is the more likely outcome.

For more information on the fundraising campaign, click on the following link:

Keep Roanoke City Public Pools Open