Pools, schools and public safety on chopping block in Roanoke

Troy Stanford has been going to the Fallon Park Pool all his life. It's a summer tradition for the Southeast Roanoke native.

This year, it's a tradition that will have to be put on hold.

"Yeah that's crazy man," said Stanford.

Both of Roanoke's public pools will be closed for summer 2020 and 2021. The cause? Cuts in the city's proposed budget for next year.

The cuts come as Roanoke is estimated to lose about $12 million in revenue because of coronavirus.

"And that's gonna make it tough," said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Lea argued Roanoke had no choice but to tighten its belt.

Included in the cuts: city schools will be losing out on more than half a million dollars, the city's branch libraries will be closed one more day a week, and 17 currently-vacant jobs will be cut from the payroll, including a commonwealth's attorney position.

But it's not all bad news. Roanoke was able to set aside $1.75 million as a contingency, "in case, you know the COVID-19 continues to pull from our revenue," said Lea.

And the mayor notes the city was also able to preserve funding for a number of social services and non-profits, including TAP.

"We're gonna help them, and we're gonna do what we can, cause that's essential," said Lea.

But for some in the city, those cuts mean getting left high and dry until the coronavirus crisis ends.

"That's going to hurt, that's going to make a lot of people mad," said Troy Stanford.

Members of the public will have a chance to weigh in on the budget May 28. Council will vote on the budget June 15.