Pop-up takeout patio created to support Lynchburg businesses

The Downtown Lynchburg Association has announced a brand-new pop-up Takeout Patio in an effort to support local businesses.

With restaurants operating with limited seating, the DLA says it wants to spread the message that supporting local restaurants through takeout is still needed. The Takeout Patio is a way for people to enjoy the scenery and food from their favorite downtown spots.

The Takeout Patio is located in the Birch Grove area of Riverfront Park, directly beside The Depot Grille. It features brightly colored, bistro-style seating, picnic tables and whimsical decor. All tables are spaced at least 10 feet apart, while the patio has signs with information on how to safely enjoy the area.

The DLA asks people to use the space responsibly by social distancing, sticking to groups of less than 10 and washing their hands before and after visiting.

Additionally, cleaning supplies are available for visitors to wipe down their tables. DLA says their staff, volunteers and partners will clean and reset the space each morning.

