Popular 'Hoops Don't Shoot' program in Danville expands to offer free tutoring

For some of the kids and teenagers growing up in Danville, basketball is universal language that can bring people together from different generations and neighborhoods.

After seeing the power of the sport, Angie Dixon started Hoops Don't Shoot in 2017.

"I fish with basketball, that's the bait. They love basket ball, you have to use something they love." said Dixon.

Dixon says between 50 to 70 youth will come out and participate every week. While that would accomplish her goal of keeping them safe, Dixon and the Danville Church Based Tutorial Program saw an opportunity to have a greater impact.

"It's really just using a platform that's big that everybody is interested in, and using that as the base to expand." said Shani Gaylord with YHELI, a VDH organization.

This week the program is building their expansion by offering free tutoring to all of the K through 12 students who come to play basketball.

Youth Violence and Gang Prevention Specialist Robert David believes this expansion will show the students' desire to change.

"They know what the program is about and they know that they can come here and get what they need and still play basketball in a judgment free zone." said David.

The program is held every Thursday for free from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

