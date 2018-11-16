Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron recalls turkey products

Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron is recalling approximately 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be associated with an illness outbreak of Salmonella.

The raw ground turkey products items were produced on September 11, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-190" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the CDC, and state public health and agriculture partners, have been working together on an illness cluster involving 164 case-patients in 35 states.

Patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different stores, handling raw turkey pet food and/or raw turkey, or working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jennie-O Consumer Engagement Team at 1-800-621-3505, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.