The Town of Blacksburg is taking steps to help local restaurants open safely and successfully by closing down Draper Road Thursday, June 11.

Draper Road will be closed between College Avenue and Jackson Street while businesses work to expand outdoor dining areas. The Town of Blacksburg says they will also use this time to create more public space downtown.

Picnic tables, planters and lights will be added to the area.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.