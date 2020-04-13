Portions of Main Street flooded in Pulaski

Like many other hometowns in our viewing area, Pulaski is experiencing some flooding.

E Main Street in Pulaski is currently closed due to flooding, which is coming from Peak Creek.

According to a worker putting up closure signs, some areas have more than two feet of water.

Be sure to avoid the area and stay safe when traveling in other locations. Do not try to drive through standing water.

You can view more pictures below.

