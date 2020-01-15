Portrait Innovations closes in Roanoke, leaving customers without photos

A Roanoke business seems to have disappeared abruptly. It's left some customers scrambling to find out what happened to their purchases.

Katelyn Quinley works in a store near Portrait Innovations in Roanoke City. She reached out to WDBJ7 after she says customers began coming into her shop last week - asking if she was holding their photos.

"Over the weekend a few more people came in asking questions asking if their pictures had been left at our location for people to pick up for some reason," she said. "I was like, I'm not affiliated with them; I don't know what's going on!

WDBJ7 knocked on the door and no one was inside the shop, which also appeared gutted. That's when we met Julie Poff.

"No phone call, no email, no nothing," she said.

Poff said $60 worth of merchandise she bought from the studio never made it to her house. Two weeks ago, she said an employee called and told her she had to pick it up from the store.

"And I came to pick them up and it looks like they've closed down, which I'm not happy about."

WDBJ7 tried to reach the company by phone, but only got a busy tone. Google lists the store as being permanently closed and the company's website is not accessible.

The Better Business Bureau's website says the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017. A document filed in Bankruptcy Court in the Charlotte Division of the Western District of North Carolina stated the case was closed in late 2019.

Mall management tells us they got no closure notice from the company.

That's left Poff reaching out to the state's consumer protection agency for answers.

"I didn't spend the money on it to have it get wasted," she said.

