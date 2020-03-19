Positive case of COVID-19 at Carilion

Carilion Clinic announced that a southwest Virginia resident has tested positive for coronavirus and is in serious condition.

The person diagnosed is an elderly patient who lives in the Alleghany Health District, which includes Roanoke County and Roanoke City.

You can find a map of the Alleghany Health District here.

The patient was admitted to Carilion Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 16. displaying symptoms of coronavirus and was tested.

The patient was placed in a COVID-19 isolation unit. Results were received from a commercial testing lab March 19 and immediately shared with the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health is overseeing the investigation to trace relevant patient contacts.

As of March 19, Carilion Clinic had tested 172 patients for COVID-19, with 69 negative results and one positive. Carilion is awaiting results for remaining 102.

