Possibility of flooding looms over South Boston business

As the rain comes down in South Boston, all eyes are on the Dan River.

However, it's not the area rainfall that concerns South Boston Public Works. Their concern typically comes in to play one day after a storm.

"Water from the river backs up in the storm drains and that causes flooding in the highway and once that starts to back up and the water levels continues to rise it still is pushing through those storm drain goes all the way to 58." said public works director, CW Crowder.

As the rain from Martinsville and Danville travels down the Dan River,

the National Weather Service is expecting the river to rise 2 feet above flood levels by noon this Saturday.

Mac Ragans has owned his auto shop for more than fifty years and is no stranger to what's expected this weekend.

"We started having floods her in 1940, but in 1972 we've had them quite regular since that." said Ragans.

Ragans says he typically doesn't take any action until the rain totals come in from surrounding areas.

"We gauge a lot coming from Danville how deep the water gets up there then we adjust accordingly here then we know it takes 24 hours here to come from Danville." said Ragans.

During those 24 hours, all of the cars at the shop is moved away to higher ground. Still Ragans says one day of flooding can keep him out of business for three days.

South Boston Public Works has plans in place to open a detour in the event of flooding on Huell Matthews Highway.

