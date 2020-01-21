Potential scam in Franklin County involves driveway paving

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a potential scam.

The office recently got a phone call from a person who paid for someone to pave a driveway. After the money was exchanged, the job was only partially completed.

The person has not been able to find or contact the paver.

The sheriff's office advises people to ask for and photograph a business license when hiring workers. You should check them before hiring, and do not pay until you have proof of who the workers are.

If you have been approached by someone wanting to pave your driveway recently - especially if they are unable to produce a business license from the county - the sheriff's office asks you contact them at 540-483-3000.

