Preparations take time at both local and state level for Super Tuesday

Before the first voter can get to the polls, it takes a lot of work, but Kelly Keesee, the director of elections in Pittsylvania County is hoping that work pays off.

"Election preparation starts 100 days prior to the election so we are in election preparation in December and now it's three months later and here we are," said Keesee.

Historically, Pittsylvania county has a low turn out for presidential primary elections. In 2008, Keesee estimated that there were about 5,000 voters and in 2016 Keesee estimated there were about 3,000 voters.

Keesee said she can't predict how many will come to the polls for the democratic primary election, but said Monday there have been less than 200 absentee ballots sent in.

For comparison, Pittsylvania county has around 63,000 people, and around 43,000 registered voters.

If you haven't voted yet, it's also important to be cognizant of the ballot. The ballot that all voters in Virginia will receive has 14 names on it even though currently there are only five democratic candidates still vying for the nomination. One that has 14 names on it, despite changes in the race for president.

"If someone votes for someone who has withdrawn, that will be a vote for that individual and that is how we will report it," said Keesee.

And while local offices prepare 100 days out for the election, the state as a whole has been preparing since 2016.

"One thing we can say about Virginia is that we get a lot of practice in putting on elections, so we have prepared for this election like we have any other. It's interesting because we also have the general assembly session going on, so that's been a balancing act," said Christopher Piper, the commissioner for Virginia's department of elections.

And as far as numbers go, the extra prep work is needed.

"We've already seen more than twice of the number of absentee ballots cast in 2016 have been cast so far in 2020 and we expect that number to go up a little bit more, now absentee voting in general has gone up higher in the last several elections," said Piper.

From a state level, Piper said he cannot predict how many people will be at the polls Tuesday, but said that since this is only a democratic primary, that plays a big role in the number of voters.

