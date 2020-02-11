Pres. Trump claims UVA's Sabato 'got it all wrong'

President Donald Trump is calling out University of Virginia political analyst Larry Sabato on Twitter.

Sabato is the director of the UVA Center for Politics and runs Sabato's Crystal Ball.

Sunday, Sabato shared a satirical article from the Onion about the Democratic Party, and the president sent out a few heated tweets saying the crystal ball is unable to predict what happens in the elections.

Sabato got it all wrong last time, never came close to understanding the Trump Voter. Actually it’s simple, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN and then, KEEP AMERICA GREAT! https://t.co/fnzZATqHXz

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Through online posts, Sabato has made it clear he plans to stay with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

