Presentation on Rockbridge Railroads Sunday

Roanoke and Lynchburg grew up because of railroads, but what about Rockbridge County?

The Valley Railroad was incredibly important for the economy there too in the 19th Century, and the Rockbridge Historical Society is having a presentation Sunday about what that meant for the area.

"In the mid-Nineteenth Century, they wanted to be on par with everyone else," said Byron Faidley, who will be the speaker Sunday. "And really push to get rail systems connected to Rockbridge County and Lexington and to the new communities of Buena Vista and Goshen and that sort of thing."

The presentation is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Manley Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington.

