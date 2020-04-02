President Trump approves Virginia disaster declaration

President Donald Trump approved Virginia’s disaster declaration Thursday, and ordered federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19 beginning January 20, 2020.

Federal funding is available to Commonwealth, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the Commonwealth of Virginia impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.